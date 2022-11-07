Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm in Jackson; head still missing

(WLBT)
By Josh Carter and Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Decapitated human remains were found in a South Jackson neighborhood on Saturday, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.

However, not all of the person was found, with Grisham-Stewart saying authorities are still searching for the victim’s missing head.

Saturday, the Jackson Police Department responded to a scene in South Jackson after receiving reports of a dog carrying a person’s severed arm.

The police found a charred arm on Middle Drive. What is believed to be the arm’s body was later found in a wooded area behind a nearby abandoned home on Terry Road.

The body, which is believed to be male, was found without an arm and a head.

As of Monday morning, the head still had not been located.

It was not known if the body was found the same day or the following day or if the parts were removed prior to the victim’s death.

Grisham-Stewart was notified of the remains on Sunday afternoon.

She said that question and others would be determined by the State Medical Examiner. The body is currently at the Hinds County Morgue awaiting examination.

Anyone with any information is asked to call JPD’s Homicide Unit at (601) 960-1278 or contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

