City of Meridian Arrest Report November 7, 2022

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
TIMOTHY R MCDONALD19681913 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR MERIDIAN, MSDUI
MARIO LEWIS1987154 COUNTY ROAD 1662 STONEWALL, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
URSULA ADAMS19964320 36TH AVE APT 802 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
MIGUEL B GONZALLS19872450 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
CHUY M BOSWELL19902450 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
VONDE TAYLOR19902604 GLENWOOD PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, TNDISORDERLY CONDUCT
VONDE TAYLOR19902604 GLENWOOD PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, TNDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:23 PM on November 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:44 AM on November 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2800 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:57 AM on November 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a window.
At 7:11 AM on November 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 8:19 PM on November 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3100 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:05 AM on November 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of 45th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 11:17 AM on November 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 12:57 PM on November 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1200 block of 44th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:43 AM on November 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2300 block of 23rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 16 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:41 PM on November 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of 10thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 1:53 AM on November 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of 23rdStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

