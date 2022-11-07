City of Meridian Arrest Report November 7, 2022
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|TIMOTHY R MCDONALD
|1968
|1913 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|MARIO LEWIS
|1987
|154 COUNTY ROAD 1662 STONEWALL, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|URSULA ADAMS
|1996
|4320 36TH AVE APT 802 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|MIGUEL B GONZALLS
|1987
|2450 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|CHUY M BOSWELL
|1990
|2450 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|VONDE TAYLOR
|1990
|2604 GLENWOOD PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, TN
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:23 PM on November 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:44 AM on November 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2800 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:57 AM on November 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a window.
At 7:11 AM on November 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 8:19 PM on November 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3100 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:05 AM on November 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of 45th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 11:17 AM on November 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 12:57 PM on November 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1200 block of 44th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:43 AM on November 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2300 block of 23rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 16 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:41 PM on November 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of 10thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 1:53 AM on November 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of 23rdStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
