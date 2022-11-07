City of Meridian Arrest Report November 7, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 10:23 PM on November 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 4:44 AM on November 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2800 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 6:57 AM on November 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a window.

At 7:11 AM on November 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 8:19 PM on November 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3100 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 10:05 AM on November 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of 45th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 11:17 AM on November 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 12:57 PM on November 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1200 block of 44th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:43 AM on November 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2300 block of 23rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 16 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 6:41 PM on November 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of 10thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 1:53 AM on November 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of 23rdStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.