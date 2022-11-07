Crimenet 11_07_22

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Marvin Omar Doblado Andrade.

Andrade is a 40-year-old Hispanic male who is approximately 5′ 9″ in height and weighs 180 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where he has been charged with lustful touching and sexual battery.

If you know where Andrade can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

