Hope for Hunger brings in 2,000 items for the needy

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Hope for Hunger, WTOK’s annual food drive, brought in thousands of cans, boxes and bags of non-perishable food to be shared with our community.

“About 2,000 food items were collected at the Hope For Hunger Food Drive last Friday. WTOK is thrilled with the number of people who generously gave to this community initiative. Truly, people in Mississippi have big hearts and recognize the needs of so many.”

The Salvation Army and LOVE’s Kitchen will share the donations with people in need locally.

Piggly Wiggly owner, Joe Williams, also thanked people for their generosity. If you missed the Hope for Hunger Food Drive held Nov. 4, you may always donate cash or non-perishable items at Piggly Wiggly in Collinsville.

