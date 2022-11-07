Hope for Hunger brings in 2,000 items for the needy

Hope for Hunger, WTOK’s annual food drive, brought in thousands of cans, boxes and bags of...
Hope for Hunger, WTOK’s annual food drive, brought in thousands of cans, boxes and bags of non-perishable food to be shared with our community.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Hope for Hunger, WTOK’s annual food drive, brought in thousands of cans, boxes and bags of non-perishable food to be shared with our community.

The Salvation Army and LOVE’s Kitchen will share the donations with people in need locally.

Piggly Wiggly owner, Joe Williams, also thanked people for their generosity. If you missed the Hope for Hunger Food Drive held Nov. 4, you may always donate cash or non-perishable items at Piggly Wiggly in Collinsville.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU fined after storming the field
LSU fined again after fans storm field following win against Alabama
All of Mississippi’s U.S. House seats are contested. There are a few local races still...
What do I need to know for Mississippi’s Nov. 8 election day?
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 4, 2022
Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (93) reacts after recovering a fumble during...
AP Top 25: Georgia has No. 1 on lock, ’Bama drops to No. 10
The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice...
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!

Latest News

Columbus Air Force Base plane crashes; emergency responders on the scene
app scams
Security experts urge caution when downloading your next app
10 constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot
Waynesboro native Dale McKee gives his weekly "Sideline View" report
Sideline View with Dale McKee