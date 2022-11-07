Kemper County Arrest Report November 7, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Deonte Rush 11-4-2022 Simple Assault on School Person.jpg
Deonte Rush 11-4-2022 Simple Assault on School Person.jpg
James Key 11-3-2022 Capais.jpg
James Key 11-3-2022 Capais.jpg
Demiko Brooks 11-5-2022 Burglary; Armed Robbery.jpg
Demiko Brooks 11-5-2022 Burglary; Armed Robbery.jpg
Benjamin Winston 11-5-2022 DUI 2nd; No Insurance; Seatbelt Violation.jpg
Benjamin Winston 11-5-2022 DUI 2nd; No Insurance; Seatbelt Violation.jpg
Alexis Hudson 11-3-2022 Simple Assault.jpg
Alexis Hudson 11-3-2022 Simple Assault.jpg
Linda Griffin 11-01-2022 Probation Violation.jpg
Linda Griffin 11-01-2022 Probation Violation.jpg
Jessica Pisarik 11-4-2022 Disturbance of the Family.jpg
Jessica Pisarik 11-4-2022 Disturbance of the Family.jpg
Shanta Nunn 11-4-2022 Simple Assault on School Person.jpg
Shanta Nunn 11-4-2022 Simple Assault on School Person.jpg
Travoris Croff 11-3-2022 Capais.jpg
Travoris Croff 11-3-2022 Capais.jpg
Raynard Coleman 10-31-2022 Simple Assault; Possession of Weapon by Felon.jpg
Raynard Coleman 10-31-2022 Simple Assault; Possession of Weapon by Felon.jpg
Tyriq Spencer 11-4-2022 Burglary of Dwelling; Armed Robbery.jpg
Tyriq Spencer 11-4-2022 Burglary of Dwelling; Armed Robbery.jpg

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU fined after storming the field
LSU fined again after fans storm field following win against Alabama
All of Mississippi’s U.S. House seats are contested. There are a few local races still...
What do I need to know for Mississippi’s Nov. 8 election day?
The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice...
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 4, 2022
Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (93) reacts after recovering a fumble during...
AP Top 25: Georgia has No. 1 on lock, ’Bama drops to No. 10

Latest News

Daily Docket 4
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 7, 2022
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 7, 2022
Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg.
Man arrested in connection to Wednesday Hattiesburg shooting
3 juveniles arrested in connection with killing a delivery driver in Belhaven