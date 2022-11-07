Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 7, 2022

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU fined after storming the field
LSU fined again after fans storm field following win against Alabama
All of Mississippi’s U.S. House seats are contested. There are a few local races still...
What do I need to know for Mississippi’s Nov. 8 election day?
The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice...
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 4, 2022
Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (93) reacts after recovering a fumble during...
AP Top 25: Georgia has No. 1 on lock, ’Bama drops to No. 10

Latest News

Daily Docket 4
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 7, 2022
Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg.
Man arrested in connection to Wednesday Hattiesburg shooting
3 juveniles arrested in connection with killing a delivery driver in Belhaven
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 4, 2022