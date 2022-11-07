Mix-used development, traffic accommodations coming to city of Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon residents have probably noticed a lot of activity behind the Home Depot along Highway 18, and our crews have too.

Mayor Butch Lee said a mix-used development is in the works.

Lee said a company by the name of Ergon has owned 90 acres of property next to the interstate for a number of years.

The company decided to move forward with this new development because it thinks Exit 54 at I-20 is about to “explode,” according to the mayor.

Lee couldn’t say what specific businesses will be included, but he said the company has been in conversation with several.

“Two hotels, a grocery store, a couple of automobile dealerships, and eateries,” he said. “We’re in discussions weekly with Ergon and the relationships that they’re developing with tenants. As those owners come about, we’ll let them do their own announcements as to what they are.”

But first, he said the priority is to build a bridge that will connect the 90-acre property to Highway 18.

“Once the bridge is in, potential tenants and lease purchasers or whoever is going to build out here will understand the property that they’re buying,” he said.

Then, to accommodate for heavy traffic, Lee said the city of Brandon is turning Highway 18 into a four-lane roadway.

Once completed, drivers will be able to make a four-lane drive all the way to Highway 25 in Flowood.

It’s something that, he said, was long overdue.

“All of this is bringing Brandon into a positive light,” the mayor said. “You’re going to see a lot of moving out here very quickly.”

The city of Brandon is under a contractual agreement to complete the roadwork by June of next year.

As for the Ergon development, the completion date is unclear.

The mayor touted Brandon’s infrastructure, water, and sewer improvements. He said all of it played a significant role in attracting commercial development.

