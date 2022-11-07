NAS presents first Teacher Salute Award

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Naval Air Station presented its first Teacher Salute Award to Brittany Eakes, a 4th grade teacher at Northeast Lauderdale Elementary School.

The military base is recognizing teachers who are ‘dedicated to teaching, inspiring and growing the hearts and minds of all students, especially those of military children’.

Eakes said she knows exactly how many of the military children feel.

“I grew up in Lauderdale County and went to all the Northeast schools, graduating from Northeast High School. Most of my best friends growing up were from NAS Meridian. They would be here for a couple of years and move. I would get post cards after they moved, but it was hard for me to constantly lose friends.”

“Brittany incorporates many engaging teaching practices. Brittany attended Ron Clark Academy last year with other Northeast Elementary teachers, which incorporates rigor and active engagement,” said Northeast Elementary Principal Anita Wansley. “She incorporates technology into her teaching such as math apps, math games, utilizing one to one devices that mirror to a large class screen, and Canvas for her students.”

NAS Meridian will present the award each quarter.

