NAS presents first Teacher Salute Award

Anita Wansley, left, principal of Northeast Elementary School, joins CAPT Brent Moore,...
Anita Wansley, left, principal of Northeast Elementary School, joins CAPT Brent Moore, commanding officer of NAS Meridian, as he presents the first Teacher Salute Award to Brittany Eakes, a 4th grade teacher at Northeast Elementary School. Also pictured is Larry Mullins, NAS Meridian School Liaison.(NAS Meridian Public Affairs)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Naval Air Station presented its first Teacher Salute Award to Brittany Eakes, a 4th grade teacher at Northeast Lauderdale Elementary School.

The military base is recognizing teachers who are ‘dedicated to teaching, inspiring and growing the hearts and minds of all students, especially those of military children’.

Eakes said she knows exactly how many of the military children feel.

“Brittany incorporates many engaging teaching practices. Brittany attended Ron Clark Academy last year with other Northeast Elementary teachers, which incorporates rigor and active engagement,” said Northeast Elementary Principal Anita Wansley. “She incorporates technology into her teaching such as math apps, math games, utilizing one to one devices that mirror to a large class screen, and Canvas for her students.”

NAS Meridian will present the award each quarter.

