SEC Nation is coming to Oxford for Ole Miss’s game against Alabama

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - The Marty and McGee and SEC Nation crew will head to Oxford for Ole Miss’s game against Alabama on Saturday.

Week 11: OXFORD 📍



SEC Nation is headed back to The Grove for @AlabamaFTBL 🆚 @OleMissFB 🏈 pic.twitter.com/MMMxY90lat — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 6, 2022

Marty and McGee goes live at 9 a.m. and SEC Nation will follow at 10 a.m.

Fans are encouraged to bring out signs early before the shows air.

Updates on where the crew will set up at will be posted.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.