SEC Nation is coming to Oxford for Ole Miss’s game against Alabama

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - The Marty and McGee and SEC Nation crew will head to Oxford for Ole Miss’s game against Alabama on Saturday.

Marty and McGee goes live at 9 a.m. and SEC Nation will follow at 10 a.m.

Fans are encouraged to bring out signs early before the shows air.

Updates on where the crew will set up at will be posted.

