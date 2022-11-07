Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Mississippi State bolted out to a 24-3 first half lead but found themselves behind Auburn on two occasions in the final four minutes of the game before winning, 39-33, in overtime on Saturday. Jo’quavious Marks scored the game winner on a 5-yard run. MSU will host top ranked Georgia this Saturday. The Auburn win makes MSU (6-3, 3-3) bowl eligible for the 13thconsecutive season. Georgia’s Stetson Bennett ran for one score and passed for two others as No. 2 Georgia (9-0, 6-0) manhandled No. 1 Tennessee, 27-13, to take over the East Division lead in the SEC. No. 10 Ole Miss enjoyed an open date as they prepare for the upcoming Saturday contest versus No. 11 Alabama (7-2,4-2), who is coming off a 32-31 overtime loss to Western Division leader LSU (7-2, 5-1). Southern Mississippi (5-4, 3-2), who had won five of their last six games, was overpowered by Georgia State in dropping a 42-14 contest to the Panthers. The Golden Eagles will travel to Coastal Carolina this Saturday.

Jackson State rolled over Texas Southern, 41-14, as quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw four touchdown passes and 252 yards while Sy’veon Wilkerson rushed for two scores and 214 yards. It was the Tigers’ 18th consecutive regular season win. The No. 5 Tigers (9-0, 6-0) will host Alabama A&M this Saturday. Alcorn (4-5, 3-3) won an overtime thriller at Prairie View on Friday night, 22-16. The Braves will host Bethune Cookman on Saturday. Mississippi Valley won for the first time this year, 30-20, over Alabama A&M. The Delta Devils will travel to Southern University this Saturday.

No. 15 West Georgia rallied in the final quarter to give Delta State (8-1, 6-1) their first loss of the season, 52-42. Delta State will host West Alabama this Saturday. Mississippi College fell to West Alabama, 38-16. The Choctaws (4-6, 3-4) will host West Florida this Saturday. Belhaven (8-1) won for the sixth consecutive week downing Brevard, 20-7. The eighth win is the most in program history. Belhaven will host Maryville College while Millsaps fell to Trinity, 53-7, and will travel to Centre College this Saturday.

The junior college football playoffs saw No. 3 Northwest (10-0) rally to down No. 7 Jones, 38-35, while East Mississippi defeated Gulf Coast, 38-27. The state championship game will be played Saturday at Northwest.

Some folks say Ray Guy was the greatest athlete in Southern Mississippi football history. We lost Guy this past week. He was one of the most complete athletes ever to walk on the USM campus. I was honored to see him in action in football and baseball during his college days. He is the only punter drafted in the first round of the NFL draft and is now the only punter enshrined in the National Football League Hall of Fame. Rest in peace, Ray.

The Mississippi High School Activities Association, for the first time in 13 years, added a new classification. In 2009, MHSAA added a Class 6A, and this year they added a Class 7A. The new alignment will have 24 schools in 7A, 6A and 5A. The reason is that MHSAA wants to create a more competitive balance. With only 24 schools in each classification, the size of each region is changing from the present eight schools for football and four other sports, to six in every sport. The new format will go into effect next August. This week, the 6A, 5A and 1A teams begin playoff action as the 2A, 3A and 4A teams began last week. The state championships will be held at Southern Mississippi on December 2 and 3.

Odds & Ends

The Houston Astros won their second World Series Championship, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games (4-2). Another winner was “Mattress Mack,” a Houston furniture store owner who put down a $10 million bet on the Astros to win the World Series. His bet won him $75 million. The bet winnings included a $30 million payout from Caesars Sportsbook alone, which, according to Forbes, was the biggest payout in U.S. Sports betting history.

Listen to Dale and Marshall Wood on the Brouhaha Sports Show each Tuesday and Friday at 6 p.m. WABO FM 105.5 in the Waynesboro area. This week’s guest is MHSAA executive member Bubba Hathorn who will talk about the association’s realignment. To listen to the broadcast on your computer or smart phone anywhere in the world, go to Google Chrome, go to wabo105.com and click listen live. You may also go to The Brouhaha on YouTube to listen to archived shows. Dale has been writing sports since 1973. Contact him at ddmckee18@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.