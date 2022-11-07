Storm Team 11 is tracking Subtropical Storm Nicole

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday morning. It is forecasted to continue to strengthen as it moves in the Atlantic. Subtropical Storm Nicole is not expected to reach hurricane status before moving inland over parts of Florida later this week. It is expected to bring many widespread impacts to the east coast of Florida. A Tropical Storm Watch is already in place for the Bahamas. A second landfall is also possible by this weekend as the storm is looking to move into the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall again near the Florida Panhandle.

