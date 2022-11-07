Stronger Together Foundation adopts section of Highway 19

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A new foundation is working to bless families and friends affected by suicide. Among its ongoing efforts is maintaining a well-traveled section of Highway 19 North, just outside of Collinsville.

The Stronger Together Foundation exists to prevent suicide among veterans. President Mike Couch breaks down how the foundation was formed.

“It came about because of suicide in the military. We lose 22 veterans in service, and members a day to suicide. We put together a suicide awareness rally. During that rally, we find the need, and that’s to unite families that have been affected by suicide,” said Couch.

The Stronger Together Foundation exists to provide resources and community support to the friends and families of veterans who die by suicide.

“We decided to adopt a section of the highway to bring awareness to ‘Stronger Together’ and get our name out there. We want to let people know what we are all about. We adopted 2.2 miles of highway, which is north and southbound and the center median. We come out four times a year to clean up. (Sunday) was our first clean-up day. We come out four times a year to clean up. We had volunteers come out, and we cleaned up a section of the highway,” said Couch.

The section of Highway 19 is marked by a sign with the foundation’s name.

“It joins Bridgette Horn’s section of highway, which was a police officer and a military veteran that took her life,” said Couch.

Couch explained why 2.2 miles was specifically adopted.

“2.2 miles are symbolic to 22 soldiers and veterans we lose a day to suicide. 22. It’s 22 too many. We want to focus on that number to see if we can’t reduce it,” said Couch.

The group is inviting the community to meet at Union Station in Meridian Friday, Nov. 11, to discuss helping with a memorial wall at Key Field. It also seeks to raise awareness and raise money to help veterans and their families by hosting a Suicide Awareness Walk each year.

To learn more about the Stronger Together Foundation, visit its website here.

