Voting precincts haven’t changed in Lauderdale County

Page 1 of Lauderdale County's sample ballot for Nov. 8, 2022.
Page 1 of Lauderdale County's sample ballot for Nov. 8, 2022.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s hard to vote if you don’t know where to vote. Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson is looking to clear it up.

“We put a lot of emphasis on our voter registration card,” Johnson said. “If people would look at their card, up at the top it says County Precinct. That’s where you’re going to vote this year and next year.”

On your voter registration card, your county precinct can be found toward the right. No changes have been made to county precincts.

“It’s where you voted presidential,” Johnson explained. “Call us and we will be happy to help you get to the right place. In order for your vote to count, you’ve got to be in the correct precinct.”

The ballots you’ll encounter on Tuesday will vary depending on where you live. In Lauderdale County, they include several unopposed races for Judge, the 3rd Congressional District Race between Republican incumbent Michael Guest and his democratic challenger Shuwaski Young and the medical marijuana question.

Johnson believes voter turnout will be good in Lauderdale County.

“We are thinking very positive that with the nationwide politics the way it is and the petition that we are going to have a good turnout,” Johnson said. “Lauderdale County always surpasses the state average. It could be low, but it’s still going to surpass the state average.”

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU fined after storming the field
LSU fined again after fans storm field following win against Alabama
All of Mississippi’s U.S. House seats are contested. There are a few local races still...
What do I need to know for Mississippi’s Nov. 8 election day?
The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice...
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 4, 2022
Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (93) reacts after recovering a fumble during...
AP Top 25: Georgia has No. 1 on lock, ’Bama drops to No. 10

Latest News

Hope for Hunger brings in 2,000 items for the needy
Hope for Hunger brings in 2,000 items for the needy
The Stronger Together Foundation adopted a section of Highway 19 North and seeks to help...
Stronger Together Foundation adopts section of Highway 19
Corinth Police Dept.
Accidental shooting sends 2-year-old boy to hospital
Anita Wansley, left, principal of Northeast Elementary School, joins CAPT Brent Moore,...
NAS presents first Teacher Salute Award