Voting precincts haven’t changed in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s hard to vote if you don’t know where to vote. Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson is looking to clear it up.

“We put a lot of emphasis on our voter registration card,” Johnson said. “If people would look at their card, up at the top it says County Precinct. That’s where you’re going to vote this year and next year.”

On your voter registration card, your county precinct can be found toward the right. No changes have been made to county precincts.

“It’s where you voted presidential,” Johnson explained. “Call us and we will be happy to help you get to the right place. In order for your vote to count, you’ve got to be in the correct precinct.”

The ballots you’ll encounter on Tuesday will vary depending on where you live. In Lauderdale County, they include several unopposed races for Judge, the 3rd Congressional District Race between Republican incumbent Michael Guest and his democratic challenger Shuwaski Young and the medical marijuana question.

Johnson believes voter turnout will be good in Lauderdale County.

“We are thinking very positive that with the nationwide politics the way it is and the petition that we are going to have a good turnout,” Johnson said. “Lauderdale County always surpasses the state average. It could be low, but it’s still going to surpass the state average.”

