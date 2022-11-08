2 moments during LSU vs. Alabama game register on seismograph

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The calculations are in, and Tigers fans shook the earth again during LSU vs. Alabama game on Saturday, Nov. 5.

“The stands were kind of rumbling”, said LSU freshman Dylan Ledet. Your ears were kind of ringing.”

“I could hear it now still. It’s still ringing in my ear,” explained LSU student Samira Smith.

Fans in tiger stadium caused two seismic events, according to LSU’s Geology Department. Chair of the department Darrell Henry and his team used a device, known as a seismometer, to track the energy during the game.

“It was very easy to say when these things actually took place,” Henry said. “We saw in the seismometer were able to measure the ground motion basically up and down when there’s an up and down motion. This instrument picked it up very nicely.”

The data shows that there were two events that caused a large amount of energy during the game. The first occurred when LSU scored their touchdown in overtime. The second happened when LSU passed on the extra point and went for two to win a thriller.

“There were clear signals that were picked up by the seismometer in both of those times, and we were able to calibrate it based on some of the video that people had taken. They had exact time frames for all of these,” Henry added.

The play that produced the most energy was the two-point conversion because it lasted longer and fans rushed onto the field.

“We were able to look at the ground motion as a result of the crowd noise and the crowd jumping up and down,” Henry said.

The LSU Geology Department calculated another seismic event earlier in 2022 during the Garth Brooks Concert. The event happened during the song “Callin’ Baton Rouge.”

