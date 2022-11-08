CDC: Alabama among states with “very high” flu activity

(WBRC)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The flu season is really taking off early this year. Right now, a significant number of people are testing positive for the flu. Nationwide hospitalization rates for the virus are at a decade high.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alabama is one of only three states seeing “very high” levels of flu-like illnesses. A flu surveillance map from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows “significant flu” activity in every county in the state.

CDC flu map of the United States
CDC flu map of the United States(Contributed)

“We’re well above any of the previous seasons,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with ADPH.

Health experts say with the flu season arriving early, it could be the worse we’ve seen in recent years. Stubblefield says this is concerning.

“We still have COVID-19 that’s circulating, we have influenza that’s circulating at a high level, and people will ultimately end up in the hospital,” said Stubblefield.

According to ADPH, as of Friday there were 274 people are in the hospital with the flu. Forty-five were in the ICU and three had both the flu and COVID-19. The Alabama Hospital Association is concerned that patients could quickly overwhelm the state’s medical system.

“It’s not a crisis situation, but it certainly could become one if we have a winter spike of COVID and the flu,” said deputy director Danne Howard.

Both the Hospital Association and ADPH encourage people to help them and yourself. They say get vaccinated.

“Use common sense. If you’re sick, stay at home. Hand-washing and other things that mitigate any virus spread is always encouraged,” said Howard.

“Just realize that there’s a lot of stuff floating around right now and just to be cautious,” said Stubblefield.

The flu vaccine does not 100% prevent the flu, but it can lessen the symptoms. There are also medications that can reduce the effects. If you think you have the flu, go see your doctor and get tested.

