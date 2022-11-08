City and county officials welcome new business to Queen City

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - City and county economic development leaders attended a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of The Growing Tree. It’s a new business that management said will be helping children with autism reach their greatest potential.

The location at 6301 Hwy 39 North was once a daycare center. Now, it will provide therapy for children in need. The executive director of the business, Simcha Bendet, said The growing Treet will offer free services such as speech therapy, psychology and occupational therapy, making this building a one-stop shop.

“One of the biggest missions was to expand services in Mississippi to the underserved. Meridian has been an area where families are truly underserved. Families need to travel an hour and a half to go to Hattiesburg, Tupelo, or to Jackson to get services. Now, there is going to be a home for them right here,” said Bendet.

The Growing Tree offers functional assessment, applied behavior analysis, social skills groups, parent training and coordination of care. The business is expected to be in operation at the end of November.

