Cooler and drier air heads our way this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday, are tired of record challenging warmest high temperatures? Well, today will be another unseasonably warm day. Highs are in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s. If you headed out to the polls today great weather conditions remain. We are rain free, but can expect 80s by lunchtime. It will be another great day to plan outdoor activities, but be sure to apply and reapply sunscreen.

However, no worries though because record challenging coolest high temperatures are on the way for the weekend. An influx of cooler and drier will drop highs into the mid to upper 50s starting Saturday. Overnight lows will take a nosedive into the lower 30s. Near freezing temperatures remain as we head into next week also. Jacket and sweater weather makes it’s return, don’t leave your behind.

