Dewayne Bruce Warren
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Graveside services for Dewayne Warren will be held Saturday at 11:30 am at Meehan Cemetery. Rev. David Winnford will be officiating the service. The staff of Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North are honored to be serving the family during this difficult time.

Mr. Warren, 64, of Meridian, passed away Monday at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

He was a welder by trade, working 42 years for Structural Steel. In his free time, he enjoyed working on cars and street racing. Everybody that knew him, loved him. Mr. Warren loved his family, a wonderful father, grandfather, and brother and loved to spoil the grandkids.

He is survived by his son Michael Warren and wife Jessica; grandchildren Caleb Cross, Micah Warren, Zoi Rash, Harlie Dearman, Nathan Warren, Jacob Dearman; brother Johnny Warren; sisters Denise Reese, Connie Hill, Teresa Simmons, Margaret Long and Sandra Ham along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Warren was preceded in death by his father Purlis Warren; mother Mae Carol Creel; brothers Samuel Warren, Daniel Warren, and granddaughter Mikayla Warren.

The family will receive visitors from 10 am to 11 am at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North.

Friends may sign the online register at www.webbstephens.com.

November 8, 2022: Whitney Stevens, MCC Veterans Day Program is Thursday at 11:00