Jeff Cook, founding member of ALABAMA, dies at 73

Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passed away at age 73
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passed away at age 73(AP Inc.)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - The founding member of group ALABAMA, Jeff Cook, died Monday at the age of 73.

Cook was at his beach home in Destin, Fla., surrounded by his close friends and family. In 2012, the multi-award-winning guitarist was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Cook was born in Fort Payne, Ala., August 27, 1949, and began playing lead guitar and keyboards at the age of 13. After getting his broadcast license at the age of 14, he went to work as a disc jockey at a local Fort Payne radio station. He later owned is own radio and TV stations.

After graduating from Fort Payne High School, Cook received a degree in Electronic Technology from Gadsden State Community College.

More than 50 years ago, Cook and his cousins Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen left Fort Payne to spend the summer playing music in Myrtle Beach, S.C. at a bar called The Bowery. After six years and plenty of tip jars later the group was able to get a major label deal.

In 2018, Cook stopped touring with the group due to his health battle.

Cook is survived by his wife of 27 years Lisa Cook, his mother Betty Cook, and his brother David Cook amongst his in-laws, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers his family has requested donations be made to THE JEFF AND LISA COOK FOUNDATION. The foundation was formed along with The Jeff and Lisa Cook Children’s Home to house orphaned children worldwide.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
All of Mississippi’s U.S. House seats are contested. There are a few local races still...
What do I need to know for Mississippi’s Nov. 8 election day?
The jet crashed near Whispering Pines Road in Lowndes County, Mississippi. A serviceman is seen...
Plane from Air Force training base crashes in Mississippi
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice...
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!

Latest News

A new text scam is going around asking for package redelivery fees.
Watch out for this text scam involving requests for redelivery fees
November 8, 2022: Whitney Stevens, MCC Veterans Day Program is Thursday at 11:00
A three-month long investigation by the Laurel Police Department resulted in 14 drug-related...
Missing Laurel 11-year-old found safe, LPD Chief Cox confirms
upper 50s for the weekend
Cooler and drier air heads our way this weekend