Graveside services for Gary William Busby, Sr., 67, of Butler will be held Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at his home located at 2576 Brightwater Road with Rev. Phyllis Fulcher officiating. Visitation will be located at his home one hour prior to the service.

Gary passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, at his home. He was born March 30, 1955, in Quitman, Mississippi.

Gary was an avid hunter and fisherman until the day he won the Big Buck Bounty contest with a lifetime hunting license. He achieved his goal of “bagging” the big buck and afterwards lost interest in hunting and fishing. He then turned his attention to wood work and spent many hours with this hobby.

Survivors include his wife, Shelie Coody Busby; children, William “Boo” Busby (Jennifer); Shawn Busby (Dee Dee); Johnny Busby (Cassie); Maria Billiot (Henri); Waylon Busby (Chelsea), Bethany Busby, and Lathan Bohannon; 14 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; siblings; Wayne Busby (Faye); Danny Ray Busby, Randy Busby; Ellen Moore; Debbie Morgan; Belinda “Yard Dog” Hearn (Ernest).

He was preceded in death by his father; Emmitt Miller Busby; mother, Fannie Grace Busby Gardner; step-father, Raymond Gardner; brother, Martin Busby; and sister, Sandra Kay Busby.

Pallbearers: Mike Bohannon, Henri Billiot, Phillip Averett, Justin Busby, Steven Hearn, and James Abston.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

