Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The identity of the man whose dismembered body was found near an abandoned Jackson home has now been revealed.

According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the victim’s name is Scott Allen Tyler. He was 54 years old and white.

The case began Saturday, when police were called after a dog was seen wandering the road whilst carrying a severed human arm.

The rest of the body was found in the woods near a home on Terry Road. An arm and a head were missing.

Grisham-Stewart was notified of the remains on Sunday afternoon. There has yet to be an arrest.

