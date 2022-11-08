Lake softball player, Abbie McGee, signs to Holmes

Hornets senior softball player, Abbie McGee signed to continue her academic and athletics career with Holmes Community College on Monday.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
McGee was apart of last season state runner up title. During that season she had 11 doubles, one triple, two home runs and 31 RBI’s.

“It’s pretty great,” said McGee. “I’ve always wanted to play college softball when I was younger. So I know me and my fellow senior and all my teammates want to go out on a bang.”

In the 2021 season McGee had 10 doubles, two triples, 3 home runs and 31 RBI’s. Here ability to play all over the field is something her coach is thankful for.

“She’s been a really good team player,” said head coach, Zach Hanna. “She’s helped us a lot hitting, catching really everywhere on the field. There’s nothing she’s really not good at. She’s an all around player. You can put her around pretty much anywhere on the field and like I said she works hard, you can always count on her in clutch situations and she’s a leader out there on the field.”

Congrats to the future Bulldog!

