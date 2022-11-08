Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 8, 2022

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All of Mississippi’s U.S. House seats are contested. There are a few local races still...
What do I need to know for Mississippi’s Nov. 8 election day?
The jet crashed near Whispering Pines Road in Lowndes County, Mississippi. A serviceman is seen...
Plane from Air Force training base crashes in Mississippi
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
LSU fined after storming the field
LSU fined again after fans storm field following win against Alabama
The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice...
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!

Latest News

Daily Docket
Kemper County Arrest Report November 7, 2022
Daily Docket 4
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 7, 2022
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 7, 2022
Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg.
Man arrested in connection to Wednesday Hattiesburg shooting