Missing Laurel 11-year-old found safe, LPD Chief Cox confirms

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Laurel are asking for the public’s help in locating a child who has recently been reported missing.

UPDATE: LPD Chief Tommy Cox has confirmed that 11-year-old Thomas Husband III has been located safe and sound. “Thanks to all who helped in getting the word out,” Cox said.

According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox, 11-year-old Thomas Husband III was last seen leaving South Park Village around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday walking to Laurel Middle School.

Cox describes Husband as a black male who stands around 4 feet, 11 inches in height. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a black hoodie with green and yellow on the hood and gray/white Air Jordans.

LPD along with LMS school resource officers are currently searching for Husband. LPD Officer Josh Freeman is in charge of the case.

If anyone has information on Husband’s whereabouts, call LPD (601) 425-4711.

