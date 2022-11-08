Funeral services for Mr. Aubrey M. “Sonny” Swearingen, Jr. will begin at 10:00 AM Monday, November 7, 2022 at Pine Forest Baptist Church with Reverend Andy May officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Swearingen, 80, of Collinsville, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Ochsner Rush Health Systems in Meridian, MS.

Sonny, as he was known by those who knew him best, retired after a career spanning 31 years at Lockheed – Martin, in Meridian, MS. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting, fishing, and taking care of his yard, and home. Sonny enjoyed morning meetings with “The Breakfast Club” at the Piggly Wiggly in Collinsville; they enjoyed solving the world’s problems one conversation at the time. He was a lover of the Atlanta Braves Baseball organization and Fox News. He was a devoted Christian and was a longtime member of Pine Forest Baptist Church.

Mr. Sonny is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Barbara “Bobbye” Swearingen; his daughters, Kelly McBride (Michael), Robin Cochran (Robert), and Tory Shirley (Michael). Grandchildren Hayden Cochran, Alexa Shirley, Elizabeth Shirley, Kyndal Cochran, Olivia Shirley, and Avery - Blake Shirley; as well a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Swearingen is preceded by his parents Aubrey and Maloneze Swearingen.

Pallbearers will be Michael McBride, Robert Cochran, Michael Shirley, Bill Pace, Joe Pace, and Joe Roberts, with Barry Branning and Chris Branning serving as honorary pallbearers.

The Swearingen Family will receive guests from 9:00 AM until 9:45 AM prior to funeral rites in the church.

