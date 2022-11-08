Services celebrating the life of Mr. Greg Ford will begin at 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Davey Wilkinson officiating. Private family Interment will follow at Coker’s Chapel Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Ford, 40, of Meridian, passed away peacefully, Friday, November 4, 2022 at his home.

Greg was an avid fan of the Ole Miss Rebels and Dallas Cowboys and supported them for years devoutly; in his spare time he also loved fishing. Greg was a loving and caring friend to everyone he met.

Greg is survived by his brothers, Scooter Ford and Doug Ford; niece Alexia Summerlin (Alex); nephew Austin Ford, and Brandon Ford; great-nephew, Kasen Summerlin; Aunt Ethel Banta; Cousins David Booker and Kris Booker, as well as a host of friends and extended family members.

Mr. Ford is preceded in death by his parents Houston and Dondra Ford and his Maternal Grandmother, Arlene Riley.

The Ford family suggests memorials be made as donations to Coker’s Chapel UMC Building Fund, 3042 Jeff Davis School Rd. Meridian, MS 39301 in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamfffh.com

The Ford family will receive guests from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM at the funeral home prior to funeral rites.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.