Mrs. Evernell “Nell” Barnhill Evans

Published: Nov. 8, 2022
Mrs. Evernell “Nell” or “MamaNell” Barnhill Evans gained her Angel Wings on Sunday night,

11/06/2022. She was born in Moorhead, MS during the Year of the Flood of 1927. She was

happily married to her husband Morris Evans for 34 years. A proud Mother and

Grandmother, she lived and loved life to the fullest. She was a wonderful Christian example and

“The Matriarch” of her family. She thought of herself as God’s extended hand to the needy and

showed it by prayers and acts of love and kindness.

Mrs. Evans is preceded in death by parents H.H. & Obera Barnhill, husband Morris

Evans, Son-In-Law Lyn Drake, and several siblings.

Mrs. Evans is survived by  daughter Donna Drake; granddaughter Amber Drake; sister

Joan Bishop (Larry) of Old Hickory, TN; brother Paul Barnhill (Susette) of Triangle, VA; sister-in

laws Fran Barnhill of Houston, TX & Pat Barnhill of Lauderdale, MS; numerous nieces, great

nieces, nephews, & great nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North at 1pm on Thursday with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Rev. Bob Null will be officiating.

Visitation will begin at 11 am.

Friends may sign the online register at www.webbstephens.com.

Please view website for livestream instructions.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Batson’s Children’s Hospital, First Assembly of God - Meridian, American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Assn.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Evernell “Nell” Evans, please visit our floral store.

November 8, 2022: Whitney Stevens, MCC Veterans Day Program is Thursday at 11:00