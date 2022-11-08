Paul Henry Moorehead

Paul Henry Moorehead
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Paul Henry Moorehead of Bailey MS stepped into the loving arms of our Lord on November 4, 2022. He was born on March 12, 1940, in Neshoba County, MS. Funeral services will be Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11:00, in the chapel at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home - North. Interment will follow at Frazier Grove Cemetery in Bailey, MS. Bro. Mike Sullivan will be officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.Henry and his wife Maziel have been married for 61 years. He worked in factories, farming and carpentry in the Meridian area until he retired to enjoy his family. Henry was a member of Frazier Grove Church of God, and was a great man of faith. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He loved driving his truck, tending his chickens, and collecting (junk) antiques.

Henry is survived by his wife Maziel, children Craig Moorehead, Lisa Mae (David) Deason, Chad Moorehead, and Libby Ann (Casey) Otwell. Grandchildren Amanda (Robert), Amber (Jay), Andrew, Cindy (Gordon), Paul (Catherine), James (Claire), Taylor, Breanna (D.K.), Caitlin (Dylan), Devin, Ashton, Jaycee, Matthew, Bella, and Hydee. Honorary sons Robert Dodd and Jason Wright. Honorary daughter Tammy Stephens. Numerous great grandchildren, many lifelong friends and brothers and sisters in Christ.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents Wesley and Alice Moorehead, 2 brothers, 2 sisters, beloved son Paul Jason Moorehead, Sr., beloved granddaughter Ashley Nicole Deason and beloved nephew Jerome Moorehead.

Pallbearers are Jack Underwood, David Weir, Tom Connell, Dewayne Dodd, Tony Lewis, Jason Wright, and JD King.

Please visit www.webbstephens.com to view the online register and leave condolences.

