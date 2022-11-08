Raymond Detention Center escapee captured

Preston Hart, 29, was captured by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at “an undisclosed location,” Sheriff Tyree Jones said in a social media post.(Hinds County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST
RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department has located a man who they say escaped the Raymond Detention Center Tuesday during a court proceeding.

Preston Hart, 29, was captured by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at “an undisclosed location,” Sheriff Tyree Jones said in a social media post.

He was being housed on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of business burglary, resisting arrest, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He now faces additional felony escape charges.

Several agencies assisted in the search, including the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Forest County Sheriff’s Department, Clinton Police Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, and Jackson Police Department’s Real Time Command Center.

