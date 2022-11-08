RCA brings home their sixth consecutive state championship

The Russell Christian Academy Warriors brought the CFA 8-man state championship trophy home for the sixth consecutive time on Friday.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RCA beat Jacksonville Christian Academy 44-22 to clinch this years state title. The Warriors had one of their biggest senior classes yet with 11 total seniors.

“Just super proud,” said head coach Andy Braddock. “I didn’t know what to expect at the beginning of the season. Just super proud of these guys, the way they played all year. The fact that we was behind in several games and they fought back and got back in and won it. I just couldn’t be more proud. This team, had a lot of grit.”

“It feels great, um especially in my senior season. It couldn’t have gone any better than how it did,” said quarterback John Benny Jones. Jones ended up with 500 total yards in the Warriors win.

Senior wide receiver Kam Darden said, “Our coaches always tell us to finish hard and to finish strong so to finish and win a championship, that’s the best way to finish it out.”

