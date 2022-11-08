Sela Ward Parkway partial closure extended

Sela Ward Parkway partial closure extended two more weeks.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The road closure along Sela Ward Parkway/22nd Avenue South between the intersections of A and C streets will remain in place a bit longer.

Project Engineer Gabe Faggard said the portion of the street was originally scheduled to reopen Wednesday. However, the contractor replacing the sewer line has encountered numerous obstructions beneath the intersection of B Street and Sela Ward Parkway. He said an additional subcontractor will need to be used to bore the remaining sections of pipe.

Faggard estimates the intersections will be closed an additional two weeks.

Drivers are advised to use 18th and 26th avenues for access to/from downtown. Detour signage is in place during the closure.

The 22nd Avenue Bridge between A Street and Front Street is expected to reopen Wednesday after lighting replacements and the curb and sidewalk work has been finished.

