Two Mississippi Lottery players hit $50,000 winning Powerball numbers

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A ticket sold in California hit all the Powerball® numbers, claiming the $2.04 billion jackpot after a delayed Tuesday drawing, due to technical difficulties.

But even though the big win didn’t happen in Mississippi, a couple of players in the state did pretty well for themselves.

The winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-56 with a Powerball of 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Two Mississippi Lottery players won $50,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball. One winning ticket was purchased from Keith’s Superstore #112 on Highway 90 in Gautier. The second winning ticket was purchased from Bluesky #730 on Battleground Drive in Iuka. Neither player selected the Powerplay option. Doing so would have doubled their wins to $100,000.

The drawing was performed at 8:57 a.m. EST Nov. 8 at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The delay was prompted by one participating lottery needing additional time to process sales and play data in the wake of a ticket buying frenzy generated by a record jackpot.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Monday night is an estimated $154 million, with an estimated cash value of $74.7 million; the Tuesday jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $265,000.

