Two Mississippi Lottery players hit $50,000 winning Powerball numbers

Even though the big win didn’t happen in Mississippi, a couple of players in the state did...
Even though the big win didn’t happen in Mississippi, a couple of players in the state did pretty well for themselves.(Arizona's Family)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A ticket sold in California hit all the Powerball® numbers, claiming the $2.04 billion jackpot after a delayed Tuesday drawing, due to technical difficulties.

But even though the big win didn’t happen in Mississippi, a couple of players in the state did pretty well for themselves.

The winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-56 with a Powerball of 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Two Mississippi Lottery players won $50,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball. One winning ticket was purchased from Keith’s Superstore #112 on Highway 90 in Gautier. The second winning ticket was purchased from Bluesky #730 on Battleground Drive in Iuka. Neither player selected the Powerplay option. Doing so would have doubled their wins to $100,000.

The drawing was performed at 8:57 a.m. EST Nov. 8 at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The delay was prompted by one participating lottery needing additional time to process sales and play data in the wake of a ticket buying frenzy generated by a record jackpot.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Monday night is an estimated $154 million, with an estimated cash value of $74.7 million; the Tuesday jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $265,000.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
All of Mississippi’s U.S. House seats are contested. There are a few local races still...
What do I need to know for Mississippi’s Nov. 8 election day?
The jet crashed near Whispering Pines Road in Lowndes County, Mississippi. A serviceman is seen...
Plane from Air Force training base crashes in Mississippi
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice...
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!

Latest News

City and county economic development leaders attended a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening...
City and county officials welcome new business to Queen City
Sela Ward Parkway partial closure extended two more weeks.
Sela Ward Parkway partial closure extended
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passed away at age 73
Jeff Cook, founding member of ALABAMA, dies at 73
A new text scam is going around asking for package redelivery fees.
Watch out for this text scam involving requests for redelivery fees