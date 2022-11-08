Unseasonably warm weather for Election Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An upper-level dome of High Pressure will remain over our area for Tuesday, Election Day. This will lead to another round of unseasonably warm temps as the air under that High is sinking and compressing. So, just like Monday, mid-upper 80s are expected Tuesday with passing clouds and no rain. The record high for Meridian on Tuesday is 87 degrees...so, it’ll be close. Regardless, dress for warm weather. Your morning won’t be too bad either with temps in the low-mid 60s, but watch out for dense patchy fog if you plan to head to the polls when they open at 7am.

By Wednesday, the upper-level pattern will break down...leading to more seasonable temps for our Wednesday. Expect highs in the mid 70s with passing clouds. Similar for Thursday, but it warms up to near 80 degrees by Friday ahead of a front that’ll cross. It doesn’t look like there will be much moisture for the front to work with, but behind the front...it will get MUCH cooler. Highs by the weekend will range from the mid 50s to low 60s. Morning temps will fall into the 30s by Sunday morning.

Tracking the Tropics

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed on Monday in the western Atlantic. It’s expected to become a full tropical cyclone by Midweek as it brings impacts to parts of the Bahamas... then eventually Florida by Thursday. This will be a system that impacts much of the Southeastern U.S. with rain through the weekend.

