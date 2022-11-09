Alabama voters decide on multiple state constitutional amendments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters at the polls on Tuesday voted on 10 statewide amendments.

The Associated Press has projected all 10 amendments on the ballot got a ‘yes’ vote.

Amendment 1

Amendment 1 would allow judges to deny bail to a wider class of people charged with crimes.

The amendment is named after Aniah Blanchard, who was murdered in 2019, allegedly by a man who was out of jail on bond at the time.

Amendment 2

The amendment will allow counties to use federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to recruit broadband companies to build broadband infrastructure in their communities.

Amendment 3

The measure is meant to strip the governor of the ability to commute a death penalty sentence without appropriate notice. The amendment will require the governor of Alabama to notify the state attorney general and the victim’s family prior to doing so.

Amendment 4

Amendment 4 would prevent the Alabama Legislature from changing state election laws in the six months before a presidential election.

Amendment 5

Amendment 5 removes the term “orphans’ business” from the probate judge section of the Alabama Constitution, though it has no practical implications.

Amendment 6

Amendment 6 will allow cities to use taxes they already collect to fund capital projects and repay bonds. Currently, some municipalities are only allowed to pay for capital projects by borrowing money. A “yes” vote on this amendment will remove that restriction.

Amendment 7

County leaders say Amendment 7 will increase economic development by changing the way that municipalities and counties are able to spend money on economic and industrial development projects.

Amendment 8 and Amendment 9

These amendments will bring some privately-owned sewer systems under the control of the public service commission in Shelby, Jefferson and Tuscaloosa counties.

Amendment 10

Amendment 10 will place any new amendment to the Alabama Constitution in the correct reorganized location.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.