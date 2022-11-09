Banks donate large gift to Laud. Co. Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity(MGN Online / Habitat for Humanity)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity received a large donation Wednesday.

Representatives from BankPlus, Citizens National Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas awarded $19,140 in Partnership Grant Program matching-grant funding.

These grants will be used to make home repairs in Kemper, Neshoba, Clarke, Newton and Lauderdale counties.

Habitat for Humanity said the money will go a long way to help local families.

