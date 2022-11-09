City of Meridian Arrest Report November 9, 2022
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ERNEST E LENTON
|1967
|655 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|ANDREW R GRIGGS
|1986
|107 71ST PL APT 88 MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
|LESALLE D LOFTON
|2002
|200 NORTH HILLS ST APT 18H MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.