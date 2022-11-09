City of Meridian Arrest Report November 9, 2022

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ERNEST E LENTON1967655 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
ANDREW R GRIGGS1986107 71ST PL APT 88 MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
LESALLE D LOFTON2002200 NORTH HILLS ST APT 18H MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

