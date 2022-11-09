Fall like conditions return for the rest of the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! We are off to a great start this morning with temps in the 60s. Highs today are in the lower to mid 70s across the area with overnight lows in the lower 50s. It will be a perfect fall day to get outdoors and enjoy. There will be a nice breeze over the area between 5-15 mph bringing us a nice, cool, and crisp day.

Wednesday Morning Update On The Tropics:

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to reach category 1 hurricane status before moving inland over Florida. Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings are already in effect for mostly all of Florida and the Bahamas. Storm Surge Watches and Warning are also in effect for the coastline of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. Our thoughts and prayers go out to our friends and family in the area.

