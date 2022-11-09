Highland Park Carousel fully repaired

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Dentzel Carousel at Highland Park is now open after being shut down for several months.

Meridian Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams rode the newly restored carousel Wednesday, along with Zane Royal, who repaired the motor. The City of Meridian said the cause of the shutdown was a gear in the carousel that was broken. Adams said the carousel will be open but only on Saturdays.

“We are encouraging people that want to rent the carousel for birthday parties and other events, we will start that in December. We have a few people that are involved now to rent the carousel for birthday parties in December,” said Adams.

The Dentzel Carousel was built in 1896 for the St. Louis World’s Fair and later purchased by the City of Meridian. It was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1987.

