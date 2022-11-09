Katie Britt wins by landslide, makes history

Alabama has elected its first female U.S. senator as Enterprise native Katie Britt sprinted to the lead in Tuesday’s election and never looked back.
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt speaks to supporters after securing the nomination...
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt speaks to supporters after securing the nomination during a runoff against Mo Brooks on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama has elected its first female U.S. senator as Enterprise native Katie Britt sprinted to the lead in Tuesday’s election and never looked back.

Britt seemed likely to finish with close to 65 percent of the vote against two outmatched rivals.

This win is especially meaningful to Britt, the daughter of a retired boat salesman, who was given little chance of winning early on.

But by the May primary Britt had enough momentum to finish first among a field of six Republican candidates, not counting candidates who had dropped out amid dismal poll standings.

A few weeks later she polished off Congressman Mo Brooks, the early frontrunner, who slipped when former President Trump rescinded his support that ultimately went to Britt.

She also had the backing of U.S. Senator Richard Shelby, her former boss who is retiring.

While Britt becomes the only woman elected to the Senate, she is not the first to hold the powerful position.

Maryon Allen, a journalist, served the final five months of her deceased husband’s term in 1978.

Britt was opposed on Tuesday by Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus.

