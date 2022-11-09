Lauderdale Co. voters showed up to the polls

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Voter turnout in Lauderdale County exceeded expectations. So much so that some precincts ran out of ballots.

Thirty-five percent of registered voters in the county showed up to the polls Tuesday. Some polling precincts had to resort to using express vote machines after they ran out of paper ballots.

There are roughly 1,100 absentee ballots. By law, the commission will allow five days for any other absentee votes to arrive. The results should be official next week.

The commission encourages voters to update their information to their current address. You have to visit your local circuit clerks office to make this change.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.