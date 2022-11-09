LSU women’s basketball recruiting class ranked No. 1, according to ESPN

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
By Josh Auzenne
Nov. 9, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In just her second season as the head coach of the LSU women’s basketball team, Kim Mulkey has brought in the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, according to ESPN.

The class is led by guard Mikaylah Williams of Shreveport, who is ranked the No. 2 player in the country. She is a physical guard who is arguably the best one-on-one isolation player in the class, ESPN reported.

CLICK HERE for the other rankings.

See the signees below:

