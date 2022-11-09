LSU women’s basketball recruiting class ranked No. 1, according to ESPN

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In just her second season as the head coach of the LSU women’s basketball team, Kim Mulkey has brought in the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, according to ESPN.

The class is led by guard Mikaylah Williams of Shreveport, who is ranked the No. 2 player in the country. She is a physical guard who is arguably the best one-on-one isolation player in the class, ESPN reported.

See the signees below:

Coach Kim Mulkey has signed the No. 1 class in the country!



📄 https://t.co/dbs1Gt5WHt pic.twitter.com/z0ErV8qhIg — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) November 9, 2022

Introducing Mikaylah Williams as the next LSU Tiger!#WelcomeToTheShow pic.twitter.com/EfRSSu4ECX — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) November 9, 2022

Louisiana’s own and THE TOP player in the nation, Mikaylah Williams ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#WelcomeToTheShow pic.twitter.com/DYLjPVGnZO — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) November 9, 2022

No. 12 is going to be a problem for the next four years 😳#WelcomeToTheShow pic.twitter.com/70Hq7jaPUU — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) November 9, 2022

Introducing Aalyah Del Rosario as the next LSU Tiger!#WelcomeToTheShow pic.twitter.com/OvabowNIk6 — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) November 9, 2022

The Top Post Player In This Class

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



Feed Aalyah Del Rosario#WelcomeToTheShow pic.twitter.com/hzSRYFpJnU — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) November 9, 2022

Introducing Angelica Velez as the next LSU Tiger!#WelcomeToTheShow pic.twitter.com/SXFvGDJVrh — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) November 9, 2022

A guard that is guaranteed to take some ankles in Baton Rouge 🤫#WelcomeToTheShow pic.twitter.com/z03kgEm89E — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) November 9, 2022

Introducing Janae Kent as the next LSU Tiger!#WelcomeToTheShow pic.twitter.com/kEOjiD978r — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) November 9, 2022

Coming from Illinois to ball out in Louisiana!#WelcomeToTheShow pic.twitter.com/qjEySQ9JOw — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) November 9, 2022

