Medical marijuana referendum passes in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Fifty-eight percent of Lauderdale County voters said ‘yes’ to the sale of medical marijuana outside the city limits in Tuesday’s voting.

County supervisors had opted out but citizens got the required number of registered voters on a petition to put the issue on the Nov. 8 ballot. At the time, the board noted the county doesn’t have zoning laws or ordinances outside of those contained in the state law.

Board President Jonathan Wells said the vote Tuesday was democracy in action and the people have spoken.

“I think what that involves now is what that looks like in the future. We voted ‘no’ because the county doesn’t have any building codes or anything like out in the county. So outside of what’s in the state statute, we’ll have a hard time enforcing if that comes in your neighborhood or near your neighborhood there’s not a lot we’re going to be able to do. The other thing was, is, that when you sell things out in the county, those sale tax dollars go back to the state and they don’t return. As in the city when you buy something and those sale tax dollars go to the state, a portion of that returns to the city to go into their spending. We just felt like it would be a good idea not to compete with the city.”

The measure passed by a vote margin of 8,190 to 5,835 in complete but unofficial results.

