Medical marijuana referendum passes in Lauderdale County
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Fifty-eight percent of Lauderdale County voters said ‘yes’ to the sale of medical marijuana outside the city limits in Tuesday’s voting.
County supervisors had opted out but citizens got the required number of registered voters on a petition to put the issue on the Nov. 8 ballot. At the time, the board noted the county doesn’t have zoning laws or ordinances outside of those contained in the state law.
Board President Jonathan Wells said the vote Tuesday was democracy in action and the people have spoken.
The measure passed by a vote margin of 8,190 to 5,835 in complete but unofficial results.
