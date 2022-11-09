Nicole is now a hurricane

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Nicole became a hurricane on Wednesday as it crossed portions of the Bahamas. At the time it became a hurricane, it had max sustained winds of 75mph. It’s expected to make a landfall on the east coast of Florida late Wednesday. Storm surge heights could range from 3-5 feet, and rainfall amounts for parts of FL will range from 3-5″...locally more.

Nicole will weaken as it moves across Florida, and it’ll weaken more as it moves into GL. Regardless, it could take rainfall amounts of 1-4″ as far north as the Mid-Atlantic states and southern New England.

