No more record heat this week

Meridian had record heat both Monday and Tuesday of this week...reaching the 80s. However, the upper-level ridge of high pressure that led to our unseasonably warm weather is breaking down and moving northeast of our area. So, get ready for temps to return closer to “normal” with highs in the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Friday, it’ll get a little warmer ahead of a cold front that’ll cross the area. Highs will hover near 80 degrees for the last day of the work week.

Once we get behind Friday’s cold front, MUCH cooler air will move into our area. Highs on Saturday will stay in the 50s with lows eventually falling into the low 30s by Sunday morning. So, get ready for frost & freeze conditions as we journey into early next week.

As for rain, there could be some light showers Saturday morning. Otherwise, Storm Team 11 will be monitoring the potential for showers Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week.

Tracking the Tropics

Nicole is expected to impact the Florida Peninsula as a hurricane Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Parts of the Florida Coast sit under hurricane alerts. Rainfall estimates for the east coast of Florida will range from 3-5″... locally more. Similar amounts are possible for parts of the SE as Nicole moves farther inland.

