Secretary of State issues statement after website targeted on election day

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson released a statement Wednesday about distributed...
Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson released a statement Wednesday about distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) activity on its website during election day.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson released a statement Wednesday about distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) activity on its website during election day.

He said his office confirmed an abnormally large increase in traffic volume which caused the website to be periodically inaccessible to the public.

Watson said his office understands the importance of maintaining the integrity of our election system. He said the Secretary of State’s Office will continue to work with the legislature to ensure that, as cyber attacks strengthen in frequency and intellect, Mississippi is prepared and has the necessary resources to combat any and all attacks.

