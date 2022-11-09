Secretary of State issues statement after website targeted on election day

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson released a statement Wednesday about distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) activity on its website during election day.

He said his office confirmed an abnormally large increase in traffic volume which caused the website to be periodically inaccessible to the public.

“At this time, we do not have confirmation as to where the DDoS activity originated and more evidence would be required to attribute to any person or group. I couldn’t be prouder of our team, including the Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services, and their efforts throughout Election Day. They worked diligently to ensure that Mississippi’s election was secure, and through their hard work, we can confidently say our election system was not compromised.”

Watson said his office understands the importance of maintaining the integrity of our election system. He said the Secretary of State’s Office will continue to work with the legislature to ensure that, as cyber attacks strengthen in frequency and intellect, Mississippi is prepared and has the necessary resources to combat any and all attacks.

