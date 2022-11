“I take full responsibility for our dismal loss last night. To the 49, 725+ Mississippians who showed up and supported our efforts, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. To those who did not vote, I still stand with you in solidarity.

I also extend my sincere congratulations to Congressman Michael Guest on a well-fought race. Congressman Guest is a patriot who loves Mississippi and this country. I look forward to working with him, and others who want the best for Mississippi regardless of party affiliation.

Additionally, I am deeply disappointed with the Democratic turnout in this election. The Democratic Party of Mississippi has failed to show up for the values and policies that we proclaim are important to Democracy. We must meet people where they are as a collective party on one accord. Most importantly, we must invest and ensure our folks vote on Election Day.

Lastly, I will not seek or accept my party’s nomination for Governor in 2023 or any other office until a change in state party leadership has taken place. As a party, we must acknowledge the wants and beliefs of our base in Mississippi. We must rebuild our infrastructure, and that starts with a change at the top.

Until then, Let’s Continue to Build Together.”