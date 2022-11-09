Walker, Warnock may head to a runoff, as all precincts reported in Georgia U.S. Senate race

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All precincts have reported their totals in Georgia’s historic U.S. Senate race, with incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker apparently heading for a runoff.

As of noon, Warnock is leading Walker by 55,165 votes. Warnock has 1,937,564 votes and 49.42% of the vote to Walker’s 1,902,399 and 48.52%. Libertarian Chase Oliver has 2% of the vote.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is set to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. at the state capitol.

Full interactive results of Georgia’s Nov. 8 elections

Currently, there are 50 Republicans in the Senate and 48 Democrats, but the Senate’s two Independents caucus with Democrats, meaning the body is split at 50-50. Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, casts any tie-breaking votes.

Who holds the balance of power? Full interactive results of the nation’s Nov. 8 elections

Warnock won his current seat in a January 2021 runoff against Kelly Loeffler, who had been appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the unexpired term of Johnny Isakson, who had resigned due to health reasons. Warnock’s win, along with Jon Ossoff’s ouster of then-incumbent David Perdue, gave Georgia two Democratic U.S. senators for the first time in decades.

Full coverage of Georgia’s 2022 midterm elections

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.