80-year-old dies after friend runs her over with car
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Gray News) – An 80-year-old woman in Florida died when her friend accidentally ran her over in the driveway, investigators said.
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a woman dropped off two friends around lunchtime Wednesday.
While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one of her friends.
The 80-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died.
The driver is cooperating with investigators.
Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.