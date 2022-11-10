Anderson Regional Cancer Center brings awareness to Lung Cancer this month

Anderson Regional Cancer Center brings awareness to Lung Cancer this month.
By Christen Hyde
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

Anderson Regional Cancer Center said lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer deaths in the United States.

Lung cancer is most commonly caused by smoking but being exposed to second-hand smoke, radon gas and other occupational materials could put you at risk.

Caleb Dulaney, a Radiation Oncologists at Anderson, wants to stress that getting screenings is important to overcoming this cancer.

“Compared to a lot of other cancers, the mortality rate or death rate from lung cancer is a lot higher. One of the reasons for that is that the majority of people who are diagnosed with cancer is diagnosed at a more advanced stage when it has spread from the lungs to other parts of the chest or even outside of the chest and that’s a more difficult type of cancer to treat so that’s why screening is important,” said Dulaney.

Anderson said candidates for lung screenings are age 50 to 80 years old and a have smoked at least one pack a day for 20 years or more.

They encourage you to talk to your doctor to ask about your risk.

