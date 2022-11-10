Brett Favre: Certain disrespect towards military ‘is downright disrespectful’

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the Mississippi Hall of Fame in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brett Favre took to Facebook on Thursday to share a Veterans Day message - while also thanking his followers for their “loyalty” in lieu of “recent allegations.”

Those allegations being the NFL star’s alleged involvement in a massive welfare scandal in which he allegedly colluded with former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant to funnel TANF funds to select pet projects, including building a volleyball stadium at The University of Southern Mississippi.

Favre’s daughter, Breleigh Favre, played volleyball at the school from 2017 to 2019 before transferring to LSU, according to The Advocate.

Brett Favre has maintained his innocence throughout the scandal, which has since garnered national scrutiny for the Hall of Fame quarterback. He told Fox News that he has been “unjustly smeared in the media.”

He made similar statements in a Facebook video, in which he said that “the truth will come out in time.”

Favre would then recognize “military, who are also my supporters, as well as veterans,” before listing the names of several people who appear to be either veterans or those actively in the military.

Favre concluded his message to both active military members and veterans by saying that “there is certain disrespect in this country that is downright disrespectful, but I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. Again, your loyalty means so much to me.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2015 photo of Michael Oher of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image...
Michael Oher, who inspired ‘The Blind Side,’ marries partner of 17 years
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 9, 2022
Identity released of man whose dismembered body was found behind abandoned Jackson home
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
Geronimo Warner
‘Unimaginably heartbreaking’: former JSU basketball player passes away

Latest News

Performance Academy at 2516 5th Street will offer top performance equipment for athletes.
Meridian gets indoor baseball, softball athletic facility
This is a 2015 photo of Michael Oher of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image...
Michael Oher, who inspired ‘The Blind Side,’ marries partner of 17 years
Pelicans unveil new Mardi Gras City Edition jerseys
Pelicans unveil new Mardi Gras City Edition Uniforms
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) rebounds the ball against Chicago Bulls...
Pelicans shake off rust in fourth quarter to beat Bulls 115-111
JSU Women’s Soccer set to take on the Crimson Tide in NCAA Tournament
JSU Women’s Soccer set to take on the Crimson Tide in NCAA Tournament